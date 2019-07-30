Tbd if law enforcement agencies will have to pay for targeting based on Libra user information, following the traditional Facebook business model...
"Lawmakers were up in arms this month about whether Libra, Facebook Inc.’s proposed new cryptocurrency, would be a haven for money launderers and other criminal activities.Facebook’s Libra Could Aid Law Enforcement | WSJ [via Apple News+]
Facebook, though, says Libra could be a valuable tool for law enforcement, partly because of the vast amounts of information that will be generated about its users. That was the message Facebook executive David Marcus took to Congress during hearings this month.
The conversation represents how some portions of the crypto world are trying to move beyond the industry’s Wild West heyday and become a viable payments option."
