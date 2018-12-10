From a timely AAPL/MSFT reality check
"More importantly, companies are not stocks, and stocks are not companies. Compare the actual size of the two companies, and it's not even close. In the most recent fiscal year:Why Microsoft's market cap advantage over Apple doesn't matter | Axios
- Microsoft had $110 billion in sales, while Apple had $266 billion.
- Microsoft had $71 billion in gross income, while Apple had $102 billion.
- Microsoft had $17 billion in net income, while Apple had $60 billion.
- Both companies have roughly the same number of employees: 131,000 at Microsoft, 132,000 at Apple."