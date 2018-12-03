For more details, see AlphaFold: Using AI for scientific discovery | DeepMind blog
"DeepMind has often said it wants to apply its AI techniques to fundamental problems in science. Demis Hassabis, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, had specifically mentioned protein-folding and finding new potential targets for drug development, as areas the company was exploring.Alphabet's DeepMind AI Algorithm Wins Protein-Folding Contest | Bloomberg
DeepMind’s algorithm placed first out of a total field of 98 software programs, the Guardian reported. In one part of the contest, its software accurately predicted the structure of 25 out of 43 proteins, whereas the second-place algorithm only got three of the 43, the newspaper said."