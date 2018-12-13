No "HQ2" melodrama for Apple; in other expansion news, Amazon Hires Lobbyists for N.Y. Site and Tries to Fend Off Ocasio-Cortez’s Supporters | NYT
"Apple currently employs 90,000 people across all 50 states, including 6,000 who have been added this year. This year's new hires are part of a five-year plan to add 20,000 jobs in America and contribute $350 billion to the economy.Apple to build $1B campus in Austin, increase employment nationwide | AppleInsider
These figures are to do with direct spending by Apple but the company claims that its work is also enabling a much wider indirect impact on American employment. In all, Apple says it is responsible for the creation and support of two million jobs in the U.S. including employees at some 9,000 supply firms and 1.5 million jobs related to the App Store.
[...]
Apple also announced plans to invest $10 billion in data centers across the U.S. in a program due to take five years. Presently the existing data centers in North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada are being expanded while a new one is being planned for Waukee, Iowa."
No comments:
Post a Comment