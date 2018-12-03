A case Trump will no doubt watch closely (assuming Fox News covers it...). For a recent Kara Swisher interview with Maria Ressa, see Memo from a ‘Facebook nation’ to Mark Zuckerberg: You moved fast and broke our country. | Recode
"The move to arrest Ressa is the latest in what many have seen as a direct attack by Duterte’s regime on news organisations that have been critical of his government, in particular his war on drugs which has taken an estimated tens of thousands of lives over the past two years.Philippines journalist Maria Ressa vows to challenge tax fraud charges after arrest | Guardian
Rappler was among the main news organisations challenging the extrajudicial killings by the police and subsequently has been the subject of seven government investigations, with their political reporter also banned from the presidential palace.
The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines issued a statement damning the warrant issued for Ressa’s arrest. They stated: “Arresting Maria will send a clear signal that the country’s democracy is fast receding under a feckless administration that cannot abide criticism and free expression and will go to ridiculous lengths to muzzle all those it does not agree with.”"