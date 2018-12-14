In other non-clickbait news, see The Correspondent hits its crowdfunding goal of $2.5 million thanks to 42,780 members from more than 130 countries | The Correspondent
"Medium, which now has no advertising on the site, charges $5 a month or $50 a year for subscriptions. Williams said in April that -- after some struggles -- the number of subscribers has been accelerating.Medium’s Ev Williams Discusses Buying New York Magazine | Bloomberg
The key to attracting subscribers, he said at the time, was offering lots of high-quality, non-newsy content and putting it behind a metered paywall. The site publishes large amounts of user-generated content from freelance contributors through its “partner program.”
At the same time, Medium has also been building up an in-house editorial team that commissions long-form, narrative-driven stories and essays from professional journalists on topics ranging from technology to culture to design. Among its job listings, the company is currently looking to hire additional full-time editors in politics and business."
