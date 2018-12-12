"Insane mode" is working well so far; in other stock market news, see U.S. stocks sought higher ground. Then Trump detoured ‘to crazy town.’ | Washington Post
"Tesla’s stock is, somewhat improbably, right back near the highs it reached on the day of that infamous “funding secured” tweet that caused a furious rally before landing Musk in trouble with the SEC. And so after a year of stomach-churning swings that saw the stock post half a dozen rallies or selloffs of 20 percent or more, it is up nearly 18 percent. Not bad at all when you consider that the S&P 500 is down 1.4 percent on the year.Elon Musk Is Getting the Last Laugh on Wall Street After a Wild 2018 | Bloomberg
All of this, of course, could easily shift again at almost any moment, given Musk’s penchant for impolitic remarks and the many operational challenges. But for now at least, Wall Street is bullish once again, expecting Tesla to be profitable and have positive free cash flow in the fourth quarter -- accomplishments that would show the company has finally figured out how to produce cars at a stable pace and make money while doing it."
