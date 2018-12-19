6th-generation iPad prices on Amazon as I type this: 32GB $229 (30% discount; $20 extra for gold), 128GB $349.99 (18% discount; $20 less for gold)
"Ever since Black Friday, the iPad 9.7 has been on sale at Target for $249. Today, Walmart beat that deal by $20.The 2018 iPad 32GB is now just $229 at Walmart | CNET
For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the 2018 iPad 9.7 (32GB) for $229 shipped (plus tax). It's available in silver or space gray. That's $100 off the regular price.
I don't recall ever seeing that big a discount on a current-gen iPad, and it's certainly the lowest price to date on this particular model. Last week, Walmart offered another historic sale -- the 128GB iPad for $329 -- but that deal has expired."
