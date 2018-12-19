Betting service expansion timing tbd...
"Zwift, a company that gives cyclists the opportunity to compete in virtual-reality races, has raised $120 million to help them set up an esports league and further their expansion into running and rowing."Indoor Cycling Platform Zwift Gets $120 Million for Esports Push | Bloomberg
Based in Long Beach, California, Zwift has built software that lets riders simulate outdoor training -- such as cycling up Mt. Ventoux -- from their living room. Customers can train or compete against one another, with the race projected on their mobile phone, tablet, laptop or mobile phone, along with data about their performance taken from their training device, such as a bike or treadmill."
