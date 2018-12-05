See this Bose press release for details
"Now called Frames, Bose bills it sunglasses as a device with the convenience of built-in wireless headphones and support for what it claims is the world’s first audio augmented reality platform. The use of audio before AR is an important differentiation because unlike head-mounted devices like Google Glass or the Vuzix Blades, the Bose Frames don’t come with an embedded display or screen.Bose Actually Turned Its Funky Sunglasses Headphones Concept Into a Real Gadget | Gizmodo
Instead, the Frames use sensors to know where you are and what direction you’re facing so it can add audios cues to draw attention to specific locations, provide bits a trivia, or add effects as part of a game. That said, the whole idea of a sound-based AR platform remains somewhat theoretical as Bose says its AR experiences are still in development and is waiting until SXSW in March 2019 to more about the platform."