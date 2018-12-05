Wednesday, December 05, 2018

Bose Actually Turned Its Funky Sunglasses Headphones Concept Into a Real Gadget | Gizmodo

See this Bose press release for details
"Now called Frames, Bose bills it sunglasses as a device with the convenience of built-in wireless headphones and support for what it claims is the world’s first audio augmented reality platform. The use of audio before AR is an important differentiation because unlike head-mounted devices like Google Glass or the Vuzix Blades, the Bose Frames don’t come with an embedded display or screen.

Instead, the Frames use sensors to know where you are and what direction you’re facing so it can add audios cues to draw attention to specific locations, provide bits a trivia, or add effects as part of a game. That said, the whole idea of a sound-based AR platform remains somewhat theoretical as Bose says its AR experiences are still in development and is waiting until SXSW in March 2019 to more about the platform."
Bose Actually Turned Its Funky Sunglasses Headphones Concept Into a Real Gadget | Gizmodo
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 