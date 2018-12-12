Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Google CEO Sundar Pichai emerges ‘unscathed’ from the circus in Washington | Washington Post

Also see Of Course Monopoly Man and Alex Jones Showed Up to the Google CEO’s House Hearing | Slate
"His voice was so quiet at times he could barely be heard across the chambers of the House Judiciary Committee, and he faced a firing line of dour lawmakers, some of them intent on hammering the tech giant for alleged political bias.

But after nearly four hours of rambling questions and partisan bickering, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai emerged on Tuesday from his first-ever testimony to Congress almost entirely untouched.

“He didn’t make any enemies here today,” said Daniel Castro, vice president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a Washington think tank that has received funding from Google. “The people who were here trying to rattle him weren’t able to do it. Google came out unscathed.”"
Google CEO Sundar Pichai emerges ‘unscathed’ from the circus in Washington | Washington Post
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 