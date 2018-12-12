Also see Of Course Monopoly Man and Alex Jones Showed Up to the Google CEO’s House Hearing | Slate
"His voice was so quiet at times he could barely be heard across the chambers of the House Judiciary Committee, and he faced a firing line of dour lawmakers, some of them intent on hammering the tech giant for alleged political bias.Google CEO Sundar Pichai emerges ‘unscathed’ from the circus in Washington | Washington Post
But after nearly four hours of rambling questions and partisan bickering, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai emerged on Tuesday from his first-ever testimony to Congress almost entirely untouched.
“He didn’t make any enemies here today,” said Daniel Castro, vice president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a Washington think tank that has received funding from Google. “The people who were here trying to rattle him weren’t able to do it. Google came out unscathed.”"
No comments:
Post a Comment