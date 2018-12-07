For a timely and multifaceted AI reality check, consider the book Architects of Intelligence: The truth about AI from the people building it (review in The Verge; author synopsis)
"During a Q&A with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius on Thursday, DARPA Director Steven H. Walker said AI is still “a very fragile capability,” one that has little capacity for acting independently.DARPA head on AI dangers: ‘It’s not one of those things that keeps me up at night’ | Washington Post
“At least in the Defense Department today, we don’t see machines doing anything by themselves,” he said, noting that agency researchers are intensely focused on building “human-machine” partnerships. “I think we’re a long way off from a generalized AI, even in the third wave in what we’re pursuing.”
"It’s not one of those things that keeps me up at night,” he added, referring to dangers posed by AI."