I assume IBM will continue to sell Notes/Domino and Connections to enterprise customers, just as it does, e.g., Microsoft products... The official spin: HCL Technologies to Acquire Select IBM Software Products for $1.8B | IBM News Room; from IBM sells software portfolio including Notes and Domino to HCL for $1.8b | ZDNet: ""We believe the time is right to divest these select collaboration, marketing, and commerce software assets, which are increasingly delivered as stand-alone products," [IBM senior vice president of cognitive solution and research John] Kelly said."
"Indian software outfit HCL Technologies is snapping up $1.8bn worth of IBM's software in a deal expected to close by the middle of 2019.HCL picks up Notes, spanks total of $1.8bn at Honest John's IBM software sale | The Register
The acquisition, worth just under 5 per cent of a RedHat in IBM parlance, will see the Uttar Pradesh-based company absorb secure app platform Appscan and device manager BigFix. On-premises marketing automation will come courtesy of Unica, eCommerce from Commerce and a Portal digital experience is also included. Connections (for workstream collaboration) is also being handed over.
It is quite a stuffed shopping basket, and is rounded out by everyone's favourite unexpected item in the bagging area, Notes and Domino."