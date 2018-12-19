Also see Self-driving car drove me from California to New York, claims ex-Uber engineer | Guardian
"ANTHONY LEVANDOWSKI, THE engineer whose alleged theft of trade secrets landed him in the middle of a blockbuster self-driving car legal fight, has stepped back into the spotlight with a new company. Pronto AI, he announced on Tuesday, is developing a $5,000 aftermarket driver assistance system for semitrucks, which will handle the steering, throttle, and brakes on the highway.Self-Driving's Outcast Returns With a Robotruck Scheme | Wired
To prove it works, Levandowski used the software to send his Toyota Prius across the country. In October, Levandowski says, the car drove 3,099 miles from San Francisco to New York City. At no point did he take control away from the computer, except to handle the non-freeway bits, chiefly to refuel and rest up."
