Another one bites the dust... See this Google page for more details on the "changes." Now both Microsoft and Google have punted on productivity suite-integrated, modern, non-developer-centric database tools (yes, Access still exists, but it went stale more than a decade ago, and Access Services quietly faded away; no, I don't consider PowerApps a viable alternative), leaving the market wide open for Airtable.
"Launched in 2009 under Google Labs, Fusion Tables is a tool used by data scientists and other researches to visualize large datasets. Google today announced that its web-based visualization service is shutting down next December.Google shutting down Fusion Tables next year, teases new data visualizations tools | 9to5Google
Starting as a research project, Google Fusion Tables later became an experimental product for data visualization on the web. Users could collate together large data sets with hundreds of thousands of rows and then chart them via a map, network graph, or other custom layout. Information could be combined from multiple sources, including public datasets.
Like other Google Drive applications, users could collaborate, with sharing options including embedding into a site. Meanwhile, a Fusion Tables API allowed more developer access to data."
