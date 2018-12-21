Not a good day for the Managed Service Provider (MSP) business; later in the article: "Cloudhopper attacks date back to at least 2014, according the indictment." Also see Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein Announces Charges Against Chinese Hackers | U.S. Department of Justice
"Hackers working on behalf of China’s Ministry of State Security breached the networks of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and IBM, then used the access to hack into their clients’ computers, according to five sources familiar with the attacks.Exclusive: China hacked HPE, IBM and then attacked clients - sources | Reuters
The attacks were part of a Chinese campaign known as Cloudhopper, which the United States and Britain on Thursday said infected technology service providers in order to steal secrets from their clients."
