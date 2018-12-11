When Elon Musk Switches on ‘Insane Mode’ | The Atlantic

Excerpt from an interview with the author of Insane Mode: How Elon Musk's Tesla Sparked an Electric Revolution to End the Age of Oil; tangentially, see Elon Musk: 'I do not respect the SEC' | CNN
McKenzie: It’s either dead completely, or it’s an arm of Apple or Google or Amazon. But if it can continue to not die—which I think has been its number one quality in its life so far, despite all the things it has come up against—Tesla could be a giant energy company, with half its business in mass-manufacturing good electric cars that, by that point, are largely autonomous, and half of its revenue coming from mass-scale energy-storage systems that help make solar and wind power more reliable.
I don’t want to sound too boosterish, but as long as Tesla can be alive in 10 years and roughly heading toward these goals that Elon Musk has set for it, it could well be a trillion-dollar company. But that proviso of not dying is a pretty big one. There are so many challenges it has to overcome, and it needs a little bit more stability to be able to get to this point, where it can be reliably profitable and stable as a place to work."
