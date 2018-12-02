Hopefully not 2020 before the next major feature update
The AirPods truly-wireless earbuds are on track to be Apple’s best growth product for the foreseeable future, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo said that Apple will release an ‘upgraded model with wireless charging support’ in the first quarter of 2019.
Kuo also said an all-new design AirPods is currently on track to launch in early 2020 …
Kuo forecasts dramatic unit growth for AirPods with units rising from 16 million units in 2017 to over 100 million by 2021. He calls them Apple’s most popular accessory ever.
Kuo: ‘All-new design’ AirPods in 2020, wireless charging model in first quarter 2019 | 9to5Mac