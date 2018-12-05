Wednesday, December 05, 2018

Rudy Giuliani’s typo became an anti-Trump message. He blamed Twitter, but this Atlanta man pranked him. | Washington Post

Moral of the g-20.in story: be sure your tweeting lawyer is a good typist. In other Trump internet memes, see Trump called himself “Tariff Man.” The internet did the rest. | Vox
"While it appeared Giuliani was unaware for several days that one of his tweets was being used to insult the president, that changed Tuesday.

“Twitter allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message,” Giuliani tweeted, adding that the “same thing-period no space-occurred later and it didn’t happen.” (Giuliani was likely referencing part of the Nov. 30 tweet that read “Helsinki.Either,” which is not a valid domain.)

He continued: “Don’t tell me they are not committed cardcarrying anti-Trumpers. . . . FAIRNESS PLEASE.”"
