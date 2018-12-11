In other headlines the Facebook PR team is probably relieved to see, check Jack Dorsey has no excuse | Washington Post
"A year after YouTube’s chief executive promised to curb “problematic” videos, it continues to harbor and even recommend hateful, conspiratorial videos, allowing racists, anti-Semites and proponents of other extremist views to use the platform as an online library for spreading their ideas.Two years after #Pizzagate showed the dangers of hateful conspiracies, they’re still rampant on YouTube | Washington Post
YouTube is particularly valuable to users of Gab.ai and 4chan, social media sites that are popular among hate groups but have scant video capacity of their own. Users on these sites link to YouTube more than to any other website, thousands of times a day, according to the recent work of Data and Society and the Network Contagion Research Institute, both of which track the spread of hate speech."
