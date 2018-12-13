Except, of course, Mac OneNote, for which there is no dark mode ETA...
"Microsoft has released version 16.20.18120801 of Office 365 for the Mac platform, bringing support for a couple of key Mac features introduced in September's macOS 10.14 Mojave release, as well as a number of small features and user experience improvements not related to Mojave.Microsoft adds Dark Mode support and more to Office 365 for Mac | Ars Technica
The headline feature is, of course, dark mode support, which requires Mojave to work. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook all support Mojave's dark theme. Also related to Mojave, you can now use Apple's Continuity Camera feature to insert a photo directly from your iPhone's photos to a slide in PowerPoint."
No comments:
Post a Comment