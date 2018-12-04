Breach of the day (so far...)
"Users of Quora, the question-and-answer site, are asking today:Quora, the Q. and A. Site, Says Data Breach Affected 100 Million Users | NYT
Did my personal data just get stolen?
The social platform said late Monday that the account information and private messages of around 100 million users may have been exposed when its computer systems were compromised by “a malicious third party.” Quora discovered the data breach on Friday, the company’s chief executive, Adam D’Angelo, wrote in a blog post, and it is still investigating how it happened."