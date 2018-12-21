Later in the article: ""As an investor, if you dislike Facebook you must absolutely HATE Twitter," Citron wrote."
"Twitter plunged just over 11 percent Thursday after a report from an investor group that called the company "toxic" to advertisers and investors.Research calls company 'toxic' following Amnesty International report | CNBC
Citron Research, led by investor Andrew Left, wrote that Twitter is "uninvestible" and "advertisers will soon be forced to take a hard look at all sponsorships with Twitter." The report followed the publication of an Amnesty International investigation earlier this week, which found that women are sent abusive messages on the platform every 30 seconds."
No comments:
Post a Comment