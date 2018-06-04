An Audible grasp -- later in the article: "Mr. Lewis, author of the best-sellers “Moneyball,” “The Big Short” and “The Blind Side,” will continue to release his print books with W. W. Norton, but he will publish his long form journalism with Audible rather than Vanity Fair, he said. His audio originals may be adapted and expanded into print, but Audible will have exclusive rights for several months."
"When Michael Lewis had an idea for his next book, a contemporary political narrative, he decided he would test it out first as a 10,000-word magazine article, as he often does before committing to a yearslong project.Want to Read Michael Lewis’s Next Work? You’ll Be Able to Listen to It First -- NYT
But this time he made a surprising pivot. Instead of publishing the story in Vanity Fair, where he has been a contributing writer for nearly a decade, he sold it to Audible, the audiobook publisher and retailer.
“You’re not going to be able to read it, you’re only going to be able to listen to it,” Mr. Lewis said. “I’ve become Audible’s first magazine writer.”"