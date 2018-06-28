Mechanical Truck?... Later in the article: "Executives at Amazon dismissed any link between the new delivery program and Mr. Trump’s Twitter attacks about its agreement with the post office."
"The company announced Thursday a new program aimed at helping people start their own businesses delivering packages for Amazon.Amazon Plans Start-Up Delivery Services for Its Own Packages -- NYT
For a minimum investment of $10,000, people in the United States will be able to open and manage their own delivery service handling Amazon packages. Although the couriers will not be employees of the company, they’ll get access to Amazon-branded vehicles, uniforms and more.
By the company’s calculations, an owner could earn as much as $300,000 a year in profit by operating a fleet of up to 40 vehicles."