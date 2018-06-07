Value different
"Yet Wall Street has remained oddly skeptical over the years. Apple is valued at 15 times estimated earnings over the next 12 months, which is slightly less than the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index over all. And peers trade at a substantial premium, with Facebook at 22 times forward earnings and Microsoft and the Google parent Alphabet on a multiple of 25.Apple’s Market Value Should Cross $1 Trillion and Keep On Trucking -- NYT
That’s too large a gap. Microsoft is projected to grow roughly as fast as Apple this year. Facebook and Google are growing faster, but they are in the line of fire from consumers and regulators over data gathering and privacy worries. Apple’s conference this week may be short on pizazz, but the nearly trillion-dollar company can tweak its business without the distraction of defending it."