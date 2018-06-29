On a related note, Bitcoin Faces Fresh 2018 Lows After Close Below $6,000 Support (CoinDesk)
"As the digital money frenzy of the past few years cools, the crypto coin graveyard is filling up. Dead Coins lists around 800 tokens that are bereft of life, while Coinopsy estimates that more than 1,000 have bought the farm.Crypto Coin Graveyard Fills Up Fast as ICOs Meet Their Demise -- Bloomberg
The carnage is mostly the consequence of failed projects from the thousands of startups that used initial coin offerings to raise billions in funding, and a global regulatory crackdown on questionable practices and scams. Names like CryptoMeth, Droplex and Roulettecoin may have been a clue to the coins’ dim prospects."