"Instead of being able to see directly outside, passengers view images projected in from outside the aircraft using fibre-optic cameras.Emirates looks to windowless planes -- BBC
The airline says it paves the way for removing all windows from future planes, making them lighter and faster.
Emirates president Sir Tim Clark said the images were "so good, it's better than with the natural eye".
The virtual windows can be found in the first class cabin of Emirates' newest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft."