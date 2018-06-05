Also see Apple Ups Privacy Controls in Growing Spat With Facebook (Bloomberg); for a cynical perspective, see Apple Shuns the Tech Industry’s Apology Tour (NYT)
"And Apple has tapped into the zeitgeist with a comprehensive set of built-in features designed, as SVP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi put it at today’s WWDC, “to help you limit distractions, focus, and understand how you're spending your time." We’ve already seen this hunger for a new way to engage with technology reflected in Google’s announcement of a suite of “digital wellbeing” features, as well as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat announcing features that promote “time well spent.” And this was our mission when Thrive Global worked with Samsung to launch the Thrive App, which helps people monitor how they use their phone and gives them the tools to take a break from it. But our goal wasn’t just to get people to download the app – it was to shift the culture.First Look at WWDC 2018: Today Apple Goes from Think Different to Live Different -- Thrive Global
And that’s exactly what Apple is doing here. With Apple’s global cultural influence, this is going to dramatically accelerate a shift from a world that values constant connectivity at all costs to one that values unplugging, recharging and reducing noise and distractions."