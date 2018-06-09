Kinda scary numbers
"It’s finally happening: Next year, people around the world will spend more time online than they do watching TV, according to new data from measurement company Zenith.Next year, people will spend more time online than they will watching TV. That’s a first. -- Recode
In 2019, people are expected to spend an average of 170.6 minutes each day on online activities like watching videos on YouTube, sharing photos on Facebook and shopping on Amazon. They’ll spend slightly less time — 170.3 minutes —watching TV."