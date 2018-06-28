In other Git* news, see We’re moving from Azure to Google Cloud Platform (GitLab)
"“I wouldn’t have minded buying them, but it’s OK,” Greene said at a Fortune Magazine event in San Francisco on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc.’s Google has yet to confirm reports that it bid on the startup, a leading repository for software. Greene declined to say more about if Google bid.Google Exec Says Microsoft Beat Search Giant to Buy GitHub -- Bloomberg
For Microsoft, GitHub is a key asset for appealing to developers in the competitive cloud computing market. Greene said that two Google products are among the most popular now used on GitHub. “I really hope Microsoft can keep them totally neutral,” she said."