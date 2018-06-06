The NYT continues its accentuate-the-Facebook-negative series; also see Facebook Gave Data Access to Chinese Firm Flagged by U.S. Intelligence (NYT)
"When the government broke up the telephone system in 1984, the fact that AT&T could count most citizens as customers and that it was arguably the best-run telephone company in the world was not deemed compelling enough to preserve its monopoly power. The breakup would unleash a wave of competition and innovation that ultimately benefited consumers and the economy.Can Facebook Be Cut Down to Size? -- NYT
Facebook seems to be in a similar position today — only with far greater global reach than Ma Bell could have imagined. Facebook’s two billion monthly active users, and the way those accounts are linked and viewed by users and by third parties, have made it the most powerful communications and media company in the world, even if its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, insists his is a technology business."