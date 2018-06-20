So perhaps a bit like a 115-year-old software start-up (see next post)?...
"Ford has been working to implement a so-called corporate fitness plan that aims to slash $25.5 billion in cumulative costs over the next four years and help the Dearborn, Mich.-based company catch up on profitability with its two traditional rivals, General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.Ford and Volkswagen Discuss Developing Vehicles Together -- WSJ
This week, Ford purchased a long-abandoned train station in Detroit that it plans to redevelop into a technology hub for the development of electric and autonomous cars. The company says it is aiming to transform itself from an old-line manufacturer to a seller of high-tech transportation services."