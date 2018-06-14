All the news that's fit to tweet
"Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey “often says we want Twitter to be the little bird on your shoulder that tells you what you need to know, when you need to know it,” said Keith Coleman, the San Francisco-based company’s vice president of product. “When something important happens on Twitter, we want Twitter to tap you on the shoulder and say ‘hey, this is going on and we want you to check it out.’”Twitter to Predict What You Want to See, When It Happens -- Bloomberg
Twitter shares have rallied more than 80 percent this year, as investors grow confident in the company’s turnaround strategy and pace of product innovations. Dorsey has focused on using artificial intelligence to personalize content for people and improve the algorithms to filter out spam and automated accounts called bots. Yet while the changes have encouraged existing users to spend more time on the platform originally known for its 140-character posts, monthly active users gained 2.8 percent to 336 million in the first quarter compared to a year earlier -- the slowest pace of growth in two years."