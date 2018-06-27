In other tech + healthcare news, see Layoffs at Watson Health Reveal IBM’s Problem with AI (IEEE Spectrum, via @charlesfitz)
"Microsoft has been working on health-related initiatives for years, but the company is now bringing its efforts together into a new Microsoft Healthcare team. This doesn’t mean you’ll be visiting a Microsoft Store anytime soon for human virus scans, instead it’s a bigger effort to create cloud-based patient profiles, push doctors to the cloud, and eventually have artificial intelligence analyzing data.Microsoft Healthcare is a new effort to push doctors to the cloud -- The Verge
The software maker has hired two industry veterans to help out: Jim Weinstein and Joshua Mandel. Weinstein is the former CEO of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system and joins Microsoft as the VP of Microsoft Healthcare, and will work with healthcare organizations to move systems to the cloud. Mandel joins as Microsoft Healthcare chief architect, after completing a nearly two-year stint at Google as an executive for the company’s Verily venture (formerly Google Life Sciences). Madel will be working closely with the open standards community to create an open cloud architecture for all healthcare providers."