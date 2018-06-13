The recent Recode media landscape diagram is likely to get a bit simpler... Also see Comcast’s Pursuit of Fox Will Face Hurdles, Despite AT&T’s Victory (NYT)
"How quickly are things changing? Netflix recently surpassed Disney to become the most valuable media company at $158 billion.After AT&T-Time Warner Approval, Focus Shifts to Comcast and Disney -- NYT
That helps set the stakes for the pending clash between Comcast and The Walt Disney Company as each seeks to own the bulk of 21st Century Fox.
In December, Disney struck a $52.4 billion, all-stock deal to buy much of 21st Century Fox’s assets. Now, Comcast plans to announce its own offer for 21st Century Fox’s assets as early as Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss company business."