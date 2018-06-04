Final paragraphs from a timely Tesla reality check
"Certainly, Tesla is far from profitable, but a recent “Tesla First Quarter 2018 Update” to shareholders shows strong Q2 2018 numbers for all models, and tells us that Model 3 production is on its way to the mid-year goal of 5,000 units per week, ascending to 10,000 by the end of the year (or early 2019). For escape artistry purposes, exact numbers matter much less than a trend line, especially if, as the CEO hopes, higher production volumes help Tesla reach or trend towards positive cash-flow. Just as a banker will lend you an umbrella as long as the sun is shining, Wall Street would easily find money for Musk if he shows he isn’t in dire need of it.Tesla: Both Sides Of The Case -- Monday Note
It’s that simple: If Musk overcomes, or just shows he’s beginning to overcome the Model 3 “manufacturing hell”, everything will be forgiven. Tesla will be successful, Musk will deservedly become a legend, and future entrepreneurs will be labelled the Elon Musks of their time.
Both sides considered, I think Elon will find a way."