A NYT digital transformation snapshot
"The app now has 400,000 standalone subscribers.400,000 people now subscribe to NYT's digital crossword -- Poynter
Standalone crossword subscribers pay $6.95 per month for full access. Those with subscriptions to the Times get a 50 percent discount. Daily mini crosswords are available for free.
In February, Sydney Ember reported for the Times that the newspaper added 157,000 digital-only subscriptions at the end of last year, and revenue from subscriptions now brings in 60 percent of total revenue. Ember reported that the times had 2.6 million digital-only subscriptions."