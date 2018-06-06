Tbd if the Flyer will be commercially available before SpaceX lunar tourism missions
Take a First Look at Larry Page’s Flying Car -- Bloomberg
"Kitty Hawk, the Mountain View, Calif.-based flying car company founded and backed by Larry Page, is offering a new glimpse of one its upcoming aircraft: a single-person recreational vehicle.
The Kitty Hawk Flyer sports 10 battery-powered propellors [sic] and two control sticks, and looks like a human-sized drone, according to photos and videos of the final design posted to the Kitty Hawk website on Wednesday morning. At first, it will go 20 miles per hour and fly up to 10 feet in the air, the company said."
