I may take a Facebook (and Twitter) break until ~November 7th... On a related note, see Report: Americans are bad at telling news from opinion (Poynter)
"He said Facebook trying to favor outrageous content less often is like the NFL trying to fix its concussion problem: “It is the core of your business model.” A more feasible solution would be the left learning how to Facebook as well as the right does.Pod Save America’s Dan Pfeiffer has some advice for Democrats: Learn how to use Facebook, ASAP! -- Recode
“My point for Democrats is ... we need to build a progressive media infrastructure that is the bizarro version of the Republicans’,” Pfeiffer said. “It shouldn’t be propaganda, it shouldn’t be dishonest, it shouldn’t be racially divisive. It has to be the things that work best for Democrats: Inspirational, hopeful, fact-driven. But we need these nodes of amplification to carry the Democratic message, otherwise we’re going to get swamped again.”"