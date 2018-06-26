Later in the article: "The AppNexus deal gives AT&T some of the same capabilities as Google and Facebook, but with one crucial advantage: control over premium content."
"AT&T said Monday that it is buying the digital advertising company AppNexus, in an effort to hasten the growth of its new media empire.Fresh off its Time Warner win, AT&T is buying yet another company -- The Washington Post
AppNexus gives the telecom giant control over one of the world’s largest Internet advertising exchanges, which marketers use to buy ad space from online publishers. It could help AT&T challenge Google and Facebook — the two giants of online advertising —- by bolstering its ability to analyze customer behavior and advertise against content produced by Time Warner, now renamed WarnerMedia."