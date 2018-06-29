The everything store, from Ambien to Zoloft...
"In the world of health care, PillPack, an online pharmacy, is a pretty small player. Its work force of 1,000 or so people pales in comparison with the 235,000 who work for Walgreens.Amazon to Buy Online Pharmacy PillPack, Jumping Into the Drug Business -- NYT
But when Amazon announced on Thursday that it was buying PillPack, the deal immediately shook the industry. Shares of Walgreens and Rite Aid tumbled more than 9 percent, while CVS Health dropped 6.6 percent.
That’s because with one move, Amazon answered the question about when — and how — it would grab a piece of the $560 billion prescription drug industry."