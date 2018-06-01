See this Pew Research page for the full report
America’s Teens Are Choosing YouTube Over Facebook -- Bloomberg
"Three years ago, Facebook was the dominant social media site among U.S. teens, visited by 71 percent of people in that magic, trendsetting demographic. Not anymore.
Now only 51 percent of kids ages 13-17 use Facebook, according to Pew Research Center. The world’s largest social network has finally been eclipsed in popularity by YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook Inc.-owned Instagram."
