Top Tech Companies Met With Intelligence Officials to Discuss Midterms -- NYT

Earlier in the article: "One attendee of the meeting said the encounter led the tech companies to believe they would be on their own to counter election interference."
""We're getting so many mixed signals, depending on what the agency is," Senator Richard Burr, Republican of North Carolina and chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters last week.
He said his committee was planning to bring together intelligence officials next month to figure out what was going on and how the government should handle it. “It compels us to bring everybody together in the same room and try to figure out whether or not there’s some stovepipe issues,” Mr. Burr said.
Part of the problem, officials say, is that the White House has expressed little interest in the problem of Russian interference, and that the apathy has had a trickle-down effect. Without pressure from the top, it can be difficult to bring together all the different strands of intelligence collected across America’s spy agencies, and evaluate how to act on it."