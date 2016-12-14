"Samsung will start releasing a global software update on December 19 for its recalled Galaxy Note7 smartphone that will prevent the phone from charging, making phone calls, and sending text messages.Here’s How Samsung Is Forcing People To Turn In Their Galaxy Note7 Phones - BuzzFeed News
Samsung said in a statement that customers have returned 93% of the recalled phones. It aims to bring that to 100% with this software update, which will effectively render the phones useless.
But in a twist, Verizon will block the software update for its customers with Note7s. Jeffrey Nelson, Verizon’s VP of global corporate communications, said in a statement that the cell service carrier wants to protect customers who may not have another device to immediately switch to, who may find themselves in emergency situations, or who may be traveling for the winter holidays. The company encourages Note7 owners to exchange their phones as soon as possible."
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
"Emergency situations" such as a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone exploding?...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:49 AM
