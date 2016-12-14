"Under the new rules, cars would be able to use wireless technology involving chips and a dedicated band of radio airwaves to detect if another vehicle around the corner and hundreds of yards away was moving too fast in its direction and headed for a collision. What happens next would be up to the automaker, which would decide if it would put in place automated response technology to brake or simply provide a visual or audio warning to a driver.Cars Talking to One Another? They Could Under Proposed Safety Rules - The New York Times
The proposed rules, combined with the department’s recent guidelines on driverless cars, illustrate the government’s embrace of car-safety technology after years of hesitation, even as distractions in vehicles contributed to the biggest annual percentage increase of road fatalities in 50 years."
The accident wasn't my fault; his car distracted mine with a denial-of-service attack while I was busy with a conference call...
