"Rometty is continuing what is emerging as a formula among technology companies: in conjunction with meetings with Trump in his Manhattan tower, pledge to create jobs and invest billions of dollars in the U.S., even if the plans had already been in the works since before he was elected. The advantage for companies is that it can deflect criticism from the new administration that the industry is shifting jobs offshore, while also giving Trump a way to take credit for job creation goals that may have little to do with his election.IBM Lays Out Plans to Hire 25,000 in U.S. Ahead of Trump Meeting - Bloomberg
IBM said in March it had more than 25,000 positions open globally and that it had started to cut some jobs in the U.S. as part of a “workforce rebalancing” in an effort to add staff with cloud and other specific skills."
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Playing politics Trump-style
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:09 AM
