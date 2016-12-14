"The real question here is what Mr. Andreessen was thinking. The committee would probably have come to the same conclusion no matter what, given Mr. Zuckerberg’s importance to and control of the company, but at least there was some back and forth.A Potential Hitch in Zuckerberg’s Stock Plan for Facebook - The New York Times
One might guess that Mr. Andreessen was trying to curry favor with Mr. Zuckerberg. His venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz, did help sell both Instagram and Oculus investments to Facebook, after all.
But given Mr. Andreessen’s great prominence as a venture capitalist, there really was no need to pander like that. And indeed, the more likely explanation is that he thought it was no big deal."
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Potential Hitch in Zuckerberg’s Stock Plan for Facebook - The New York Times
Earlier in the article: "First, do we really have to say in 2016 that you should assume anything you text or email is public? Really?"
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:58 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)