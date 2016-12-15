Check 13 Faces Every Tech CEO Who Goes To A Meeting With Donald Trump Will Immediately Recognize (BuzzFeed) for a concise summary of the meeting tone
"“This is a truly amazing group of people,” the president-elect said on Wednesday in a 25th-floor conference room at Trump Tower in Manhattan. The gathering included Jeff Bezos of Amazon; Elon Musk of Tesla; Timothy D. Cook of Apple; Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook; Larry Page and Eric Schmidt of Alphabet, Google’s parent company; and Satya Nadella of Microsoft, among others. “I’m here to help you folks do well,” Mr. Trump said.‘I’m Here to Help,’ Trump Tells Tech Executives at Meeting - The New York Times
He kept going in that vein. “There’s nobody like you in the world,” he enthused. “In the world! There’s nobody like the people in this room.” Anything that the government “can do to help this go along,” he made clear, “we’re going to be there for you.”"