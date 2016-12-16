"“We announced a change to our privacy policy that made it seem like we didn’t care about the privacy of our customers or their notes. This was not our intent, and our customers let us know that we messed up, in no uncertain terms. We heard them, and we’re taking immediate action to fix it,” said O’Neill. “We are excited about what we can offer Evernote customers thanks to the use of machine learning, but we must ask for permission, not assume we have it. We’re sorry we disappointed our customers, and we are reviewing our entire privacy policy because of this.”"Evernote Revisits Privacy Policy Change in Response to Feedback - Evernote Blog
Friday, December 16, 2016
Evernote Revisits Privacy Policy Change in Response to Feedback - Evernote Blog
PR damage control mode for Evernote, although this post indicates the Evernote privacy policy already included several scenarios in which Evernote reserved the right to read users' notes
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:52 AM
